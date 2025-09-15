Chief Maurice commends Gov Fintiri, PDP over successful Wards Congress

In a resounding endorsement that echoes the pulse of grassroots democracy, Chief Dr. Maurice Vunobolki, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from Adamawa Southern senatorial district, has commended the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri and the PDP for organizing a flawless ward congress across the 21 local government areas in the state on Saturday.

Describing the exercise as a “triumph of unity and transparency,” Vunobolki said Adamawa’s hitch-free polls, positioned the state as a beacon of PDP resurgence ahead of 2027.

Vunobolki, who voted in Ward 2 of Numan Local Government Area said the successful conduct of the poll is an “unblemished showcase of democratic excellence.”

He said”the process was peaceful, inclusive, and universally hailed as credible, free, and fair— a gold standard that every participant can proudly stand behind.

“This isn’t mere rhetoric; it’s a validation from a man whose fingerprints are all over Adamawa’s progress”, he said.

Vunobolki singled out the PDP’s national and state leadership for their meticulous orchestration, ensuring robust monitoring that unearthed and elevated credible voices from the grassroots.

“This congress wasn’t just an election—it was a renewal, injecting fresh blood and unwavering commitment into our party’s veins,” he declared.

Vunobolki praised Governor Fintiri’s transformative strides, crediting him for cultivating an “enabling environment” that made the congress possible.