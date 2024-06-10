Chief Arthur Christopher Mbanefo at 94, President Tinubu celebrates him

President Bola Tinubu extends his congratulations to elder statesman, Chief Arthur Christopher Mbanefo, on his 94th birthday.

Chief Mbanefo is Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo, and Ahmadu Bello. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

President Tinubu salutes the accomplished accountant and administrator, and describes him as being from one of the finest stock and vintage class of Nigeria’s statesmen set apart by integrity, hard work, and patriotism.

The President prays for more years in excellent health for the elder statesman.