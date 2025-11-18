ChatGPT, X, Canva Users in Nigeria Hit by Cloudflare Outage

Websites including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, and Canva have experienced multiple errors limiting user accessibility in Nigeria and globally, following technical problems at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare, a company that provides web security and Content Delivery Network (CDN) services, operates a massive global network that sits between a user and a website’s server. The outage has caused intermittent accessibility for platforms relying on its infrastructure.

Users attempting to access ChatGPT have reported seeing the error message, “Please unblock https://www.google.com/search?q=challenges.cloudflare.com to continue”.

In a statement addressing the disruption, the company confirmed the issue.

“Cloudflare is aware of and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement reads.

Interestingly, Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time service outages, is also currently not functional due to the Cloudflare outage.

This incident mirrors a similar technical problem in October when an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage affected multiple businesses.

During that event, apps and services ranging from Snapchat to Roblox were unavailable to millions of users worldwide.

While the full extent of the current disruption is still being assessed, reports indicate that Cloudflare’s problems are “not as catastrophic” as previous major outages, though some affected platforms still have limited availability.