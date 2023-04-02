Charly Boy opens up on battle with prostate cancer

Popular Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy has revealed that he survived prostate cancer.

The activist who disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday said he has been battling the ailment for over ten days.

According to him, surviving prostate cancer is the greatest favour God has done for him.

He appreciated God for sparing his life and his family for their support.

He also thanked the Nigerian doctor who performed his surgery.

— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 1, 2023