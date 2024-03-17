Charles Udoh visits Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board

By Orji Onyekwere

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, Sir Charles Udoh , paid a visit to the Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board recently where he was warmly received by the Chairman, Mr Ini Akpabio, and the board’s staff.

In his welcome address, Mr Akpabio expressed gratitude to the Honorable Commissioner for consistently including the board in all the Ministry’s activities. He also commended Sir Charles Udoh for ensuring the board’s full participation in the tourism drive during the 2023 Christmas Unplugged celebrations. Emphasizing the board’s commitment, he assured the Commissioner of their unwavering support for the tourism sector as part of His Excellency’s Arise Agenda.

In response, the Commissioner expressed his appreciation to the board chairman and the staff for their active engagement and support towards the government’s tourism drive. He reeled out the Ministry’s plans for the development of the tourism sector and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts.

During the visit, the staff of the board raised various concerns, which the Commissioner promptly addressed and provided solutions to. The constructive engagement between the Commissioner and the board’s staff demonstrated their shared commitment to the growth and promotion of tourism in Akwa Ibom State.

In attendance at the visit was Mr John Offiong, the Director of Culture, who is currently serving as the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Also present was Mrs Imabong Zoe, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism (Hotels), alongside other government officials.

The visit further reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the development of the tourism sector in Akwa Ibom State and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Ministry, the board, and other stakeholders. With the support and active engagement of all parties involved, Akwa Ibom State is poised to become a leading tourist destination, attracting visitors from far and wide.