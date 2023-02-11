Charles Granville inducted as Fellow Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance, USA

Renowned film producer and businessman, Amb. Dr. Charles Granville has been invested as a fellow of the Chartered institute of Peace and Governance, USA.

The honour came on the heels of his earlier appointment by the International Peace and Governance Council, IPCG as a Head of Envoys and Chairman, Advisory Committee for Arts and Entertainment of IPGC in Africa.

The investiture which took place during an elaborate ceremony at Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana, was chaired by Major General Bello Tsoho, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Institute of Science Education on Friday, February 10.

Speaking to the feat, Granville, with entrepreneurial portfolios in real estate, filmmaking, music and energy, said it was an opportunity to broaden his scope of services in the African continent. “I feel honoured to become a Fellow of such a globally recognized institute, whose footprints are seen all over the world. I heartily thank the CIPG and IPGC and pledge to use the opportunity to deepen my services in the continent”, he said.

The Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance is affiliated to the International Peace and Governance Council, which partners the United Nations in carrying out many initiatives globally. It is a registered civil society organisation with headquarters in USA and secretariats established across the world for Diplomatic Missions to contribute to the acceleration of Peace, Good Governance and Poverty Eradication across the globe (2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – ECOSSOC Resolution 2015/16).

IPGC is also endowed with seasoned professionals and practitioners in academia for capacity building and skills development programmess in collaboration with reputable tertiary institutions world-wide for accredited long and short term distance learning certification of Diploma, Advanced Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma.

