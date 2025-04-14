Champion Breweries MD declares Coy rising giant in Nigeria’s Beverage Industry

By Theresa Donatus

Champion Breweries Plc is positioning itself as a dominant force in Nigeria’s beverage industry, according to the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga.

He made the bold assertion during a high-energy consumer engagement event, “Drink & Win”, held at the Bae Arena in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event, which drew thousands of excited consumers, was a celebration of customer loyalty and a strategic push to deepen the brand’s footprint in Akwa Ibom and beyond. It also served as a platform for the company to showcase its remarkable financial achievements.

“In the past year alone, we’ve increased our revenue by 64.5%, from N7 billion in 2023 to N21 billion,” Dr. Adoga told journalists. “Our profit after tax grew by 121%, shareholder equity rose by over N1 billion, and earnings per share jumped from N5.10 to N9.00. Last year was our best yet.”

Highlighting the inspiration behind the Drink & Win promo, Dr. Adoga said it reflects the company’s commitment to its base and a desire to remain highly visible and relevant in its core market. “Champion is the official beverage of Akwa Ibom State,” he stated. “We must constantly make statements of dominance as we optimize our momentum.”

The company is also making strides in sustainability, with plans to transition to solar energy. “Going green is not just cost-effective, it’s the right thing to do. We are working to decarbonize our operations to preserve the environment for future generations,” he added.

The evening was a blend of entertainment, brand promotion, and community engagement. Customers were treated to live music, comedy, and dance performances, while raffle draws saw winners walk away with a range of prizes including T-shirts, umbrellas, live chickens, cooking oil, rice, and more.

Queen Nwabueze, Marketing and Brand Manager for Champion Breweries, emphasized the company’s mission to provide top-tier products at affordable prices. “Why pay more for less?” she quipped. “All our brands are crafted to perfection, affordable, and widely available.”

Nwabueze also reinforced the company’s commitment to celebrating and promoting Akwa Ibom’s rich culture through its offerings and activations. “This event is about giving back and appreciating the loyalty of our consumers. They are the heartbeat of our business,” she said.

With its impressive performance, bold marketing strategy, and renewed sustainability focus, Champion Breweries is well on its way to becoming a formidable leader in Nigeria’s fast-evolving beverage market.