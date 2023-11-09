Chairman, Media Trust, Yusuf, returned as NPAN president

…Other newspaper owners too

By our reporter

Chairman of Media Trust, Publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers and Trust Television, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf, was yesterday returned to office as President of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), for another term.

A statement issued tonight by Executive Secretary, NPAN, Mr. Seyi Smith, disclosed this.

The election also returned some other officers of the association –Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of Business Day, was elected Vice President and Mrs. Angela Emuwa, the Chairman of Punch Newspapers, as General Secretary,

Mr. Fidelis Anosike, who until yesterday was the Assistant General Secretary, was elected Treasurer, thus paving the way for the election of Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, the Editor – in- Chief of Leadership Newspaper, to fill the vacated seat.

Mrs. Emuwa filled the position vacated by Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who was recently appointed as Minister of Information and National Orientation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while Mr. Anosike took the position vacated by Mr. Olawale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy

Others returned elected were the Deputy President and Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, the Publicity Secretary; Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, ex-Officio member; past President of NPAN, Mr. Ray Ekpu, ex.-Officio member and Publisher of Pilot Newspaper, Prince Dennis Sami.

The Managing Director of The Telegraph Newspaper, Mr. Dayo Aminu, was elected ex-Officio member.

Mr. Aigbogun’s emergence as Vice President followed an amendment to the association’s constitution, creating the office of a Vice President, which was moved by two Patrons of the Association, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Publisher of ThisDay and Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking after the election, Mallam Yusuf noted that the injection of the new officers would further energize the Executive Council to achieve set objectives.

He thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and his team.

