Chad Denies Bail for RFI Reporter Accused of Russian Ties

A Chadian judge on Wednesday rejected a request for the provisional release of Olivier Monodji, a correspondent for French broadcaster Radio France Internationale (RFI), who was arrested in March and accused of colluding with Russia, his lawyer said.

Monodji and two other journalists were detained on charges of sharing sensitive information on national security and the economy, and allegedly working with the Russian paramilitary group Wagner. They face potential prison sentences of 20 to 30 years.

READ ALSO: Sanwo- Olu, S/ West Govs mourn Olunloyo, commiserate with Makinde

Monodji’s lawyer, Allahtaroum Amos, stated that his client has three days to appeal the ruling. The two other journalists remain in pretrial detention, while a fourth, Ahmat Ali Adji, has been questioned over suspected Russian links but has not been formally charged.

Press freedom groups have condemned the arrests. The Chadian Press Association expressed “deep concern,” and Reporters Without Borders’ regional director, Sadibou Marong, urged authorities to end media repression in the Sahel nation.