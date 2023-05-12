CFAO Motors to distribute Toyota Vehicles in Nigeria

By Temitope Adebayo

CFAO Motors has been appointed as the official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria.

The leading distributor of mobility products and services in Nigeria is the second official distributor of Toyota vehicles in the country and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing high-quality mobility solutions to its customers.

Toyota is a globally recognized brand, known for its durable, reliable, and high-performance vehicles.

Customers can expect to have access to a wide range of Toyota cars, pick-ups, and SUVs that will cater to their transportation needs and after-sales service.

In a statement released by CFAO Motors, the company expressed its excitement over the partnership and its readiness to provide Nigerians with access to Toyota vehicles that meet their expectations in terms of quality, durability, and affordability.

The Business Head of Toyota by CFAO Nigeria, Boye Ajayi described the appointment as a testament to the company’s long-standing reputation for excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction

He said, “We are proud to be appointed as an official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria. This partnership with Toyota is a testament to our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class mobility solutions that meet their needs and expectations.”

The CFAO Group boasts the largest automotive distribution network on the continent and is a key distributor of Toyota in 37 countries. As a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, CFAO is the corporation’s African division and platform for business development on the continent. Together, CFAO and TTC leverage their synergistic culture and long-term outlook to tackle new challenges in Africa.

After 120 years of operation in Nigeria, CFAO Nigeria is thrilled to introduce Toyota by CFAO. This new appointment is sure to bring excitement and opportunities for growth to the automobile industry in Nigeria.