‘Certified True Copy reveals Yusuf wins Kano at appeal’

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, over his victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja over the validation of the Certified True Copy (CTC) that held he won the election.

It will be recalled that the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, told journalists on Tuesday evening that “Page 67 of the certified copy of the judgment clearly indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.

“Contrary to what the Judges read to the public in the court room on the 17th November, the written evidence has vindicated Yusuf as legitimate governor of Kano State.”

Ajadi, in a statement on Wednesday on the development said, contrary to the judgment read by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja last Friday that dismissed the appeal of Abba Yusuf against the ruling of the tribunal judgment, the CTC of the judgment obtained has revealed that Yusuf’s appeal was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

READ ALSO: Housing experts seeks govt attention on local building..

He congratulated his party, the NNPP, the Kano State governor, the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwakwanso, and all party leaders and members for ‘the deserved victory.’

Speaking further, Ajadi, who was the party’s governorship candidate in the March 2023 election in Ogun State, said the All Progressives Congress, (APC) wanted to destroy Nigeria “through abracadabra,” but stressed that Nigerians would not accept that.