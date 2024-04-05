Certificate Forgery: Police deny report against Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Nigeria Police says it is not aware of a document said to contain the conclusions of an investigation into the alleged case of certificate forgery against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the denial in a statement on Friday while reacting to the purported document in circulation, which claims to have the conclusions of an investigation into allegations against Governor Aiyedaiwa.

According to Adejobi, the alleged signatory of the document, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, does not have the authority to release such a report on behalf of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, or any other such departments within the Nigeria Police Force.

He, therefore, dissociated the Police entirely from the document.

“The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating the origin of the said document and the circumstances surrounding its circulation. We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could potentially tarnish the reputation of individuals or public officials.

“Furthermore, we assure the public that any official communication or report regarding investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police Force will be released through appropriate channels,” the Police PRO stated.