Certificate Forgery: Court says ex-HoR member has case to answer

By Tom Garba

A High Court sitting in Apo area of Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory, has ruled that a former House of Representatives (HoR) member, Rita Orji has a case to answer in the investigation into her WAEC certificate by the police.

Delivering judgement on Monday, Justice Kawu Bello ruled that the Nigeria Police is empowered to investigate any petition brought before them according to section 200 of the constitution.

The judge dismissed the matter and ordered Rita Orji to make herself available to the police for investigation.

A former House of Representatives member, Rita Orji is currently in a legal battle with the police over a petition written to the Force Headquarters, against her.

The petition alleged that Ms Orji who was in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly from 2015 to 2019 and also contested for same office in the last election possessed a fake WAEC result.

The police had invited her for interrogation but she turned down the invitation and approached the High Court.

Ms Orji in the suit prayed the court to restrain the police from investigating her and also maintain her fundamental human rights.

Rita Orji represented Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency in 2015 at the National Assembly on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party.