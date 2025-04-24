Certificate forgery allegation against Maikalangu already investigated by us- Police

..Case of forgery already terminated by Attorney General, DPP- Maikalangu

… More investigation affront on Attorney General’s directive- Maikalangu’s lawyer

… Court adjourns case to May 23, 2025

Court today adjourns to May 23, 2025, the case filed against Christopher Zakka by Awalu Tanko Mohammed, on alleged certificate forgery.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), FCT Police Command, Abuja, has said it has earlier investigated allegations of forgery of First School Leaving Certificate levelled against the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Honourable Christopher Zakka (aka Maikalangu) and investigation report has already been issued.

The Police said it has forwarded the matter to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federal Ministry of Justice for diligent prosecution.

The revelation was made in a letter dated 27th March, 2025, with Reference No: AR: 3000/FCT/X/D15/VOL.84/158, signed by ACP Juliana O. Godwin, for Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID, FCT Police Command, Abuja, in response to a directive on March 24, 2025, by Presiding Chief Magistrate of Court 1, Dutse Alhaji, FCT, His Worship Hon. Abdullahi Ahmed Ilelah, to investigate the allegation of certificate forgery against Christopher Zakka and report within two weeks.

The complaint was filed by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Awalu Tanko Mohammed, in suit No. AB/ CR/DUT/324/2025 as a Direct Criminal Complaint against Christopher Zakka.

However, in the Counter Affidavit filed by Christopher Zakka, it is stated in paragraph 4 that the case of forgery alleged against Christopher Zakka was already terminated by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

That termination was communicated to the Nigeria Police Force in writing.

In the notice of preliminary objection filed by counsel to Christopher Zakka, Charles Ikenna Okoye, Esq, dated 15th April, 2025, pursuant to sections 36 (9), 174 and 211 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended), section 89 (4) and 106 Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the defendant argued that entertaining the case is an abuse of court processes.

He stated that already the DPP of Federal Ministry of Justice has earlier cleared Christopher Zakka (AKA Maikalangu) of the allegation of forgery.

He said Sections 174 and 211 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and Section 106 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act provides the powers of the Attorney General of the Federation to institute and undertake the prosecution of criminal proceedings against any person before any court of law in Nigeria.

He added that Case No: CR/DUT/324/25 is an afront to the Constitutional and statutory powers and authority of the Attorney General of the Federation.

He said the issues raised in the Direct Criminal Complaint are issues already taken care of by the noble office of the DPP.

The Counsel stated in the Preliminary Objection that the Attorney General of the Federation, having been seized of the matter for “diligent prosecution”, case No: CR/DUT/324/25 is an afront to the constitutional and statutory powers and authority of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Meanwhile, at the hearing on Thursday, April 24, 2025 Counsel to the Defendant, Charles Ikenna Okoli, Esq, who appeared alongside Simon Daudu and Barry Ugwu, said that Christopher Zakka could not make it to court as a result of having a medical appointment with the National Hospital Abuja and requested for May 28, 2025 adjournment date.

However, the Prosecution Counsel, Job Peter Israel, requested for a date within April, saying May 28 was too far, but was told by the Chief Magistrate to agree with the Defendant for an agreeable date.

After deliberating with the Defence Counsel, JP Peter agreed for Friday, May 23, 2025, which was accepted by the Chief Magistrate.

Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Ilela adjourned the matter to Friday, May 23, 2025.

However, Counsel to the Defendant, Barrister Okoye drew the attention of the Chief Magistrate to negative media reports sponsored by the Complainant to the effect that the defence counsel was not in court on 23rd April, 2025.

Meanwhile, a senior lawyer, who pleaded anonymity, expressed surprise that the allegation of primary school certificate forgery was represented to the court after it was dismissed by the FCT Election Petition Tribunal in 2022.

He said that the FCT police already investigated the allegation of primary school certificate forgery when it was brought up on 2022, saying that the case was just another waste of time of the court.

However, in a letter obtained by our reporter, dated August 20, 2024, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, with the heading: “RE: FORWARDING OF DUPLICATE CASE FILE FCT/X/D15B/188/2022 ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) VS CHRISTOPHER ZAKA”, which was received by the IGP on August 21, 2024, the AGF states, inter alia:

“Following a careful consideration and review of the duplicate case file, it was observed that the Federal Capital Territory Area Council Election Petiiton Tribunal has ruled on the issue of forgery in petition no: FCT/ACEPT/EP/03/2012 between Murtala Usman, All Progressives Council (APC) vs. Christopher Zakka & 2 Ors and therefore no useful purpose will be served pursuing the same course.

“Accordingly, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has directed that the case, FCT/X/D15B/188/2022 between ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) VS CHRISTOPHER ZAKA be terminated.”