Centre Lauds Tinubu Over Suspension Of NSIPA Coordinator

The Centre for Accountability and Transparency (CAT) has commended President Bola Tinubu for suspending the National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, Halima Shehu.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Hassan Abdullahi, the Centre said the suspension was necessary to allow for a proper probe into alleged money laundering in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development under Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

Dr Abdullahi said as someone who has earned a reputation for his pragmatic leadership over the years, President Tinubu has demonstrated the will to end corruption, especially among government officials.

He said the President, not only flushed away the old order, he appointed competent personalities into his cabinet – those with a deep knowledge of his Renewed Hope Agenda and renowned for integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Dr Abdullahi further said President Tinubu is gradually ridding the rot he inherited, particularly in the Humanitarian Affairs ministry which was embroiled in different scandals.

Dr Abdullahi, however, urged security agents to ensure that Shehu, Umar-Farouk, and others allegedly involved in the fiendish act must face the full wrath of the law.

“The Centre for Accountability and Transparency (CAT) wishes to commend President Tinubu for taking the bold step to suspend the CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency. It shows that our President means business,” he said.

“We are glad that Halima Shehu is currently in EFCC custody in connection with fraud during her time as the National Coordinator in charge of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme. Former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk has also been mentioned.

” A monumental fraud is said to have taken place under her watch, reportedly laundering millions through a contractor, James Okwete. The former minister has shunned requests to appear before investigators at the EFCC Headquarters.

“As a Centre, we demand justice. Shehu, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and their accomplices must face the full wrath of the law”.