Celebrity blogger Adewumi Adeyanju (Biesloaded) praises Davido as super talented and inspiring

Adewumi Adeyanju (Biesloaded) visited Davido earlier this week at his banana island home in Nigeria to hear his single.

It appears that both of them were blown away by Davido’s contribution to “Stand Strong,” which also topped other talks. Fans are in for a real treat, says the seasoned blogger.

There’s a reason why certain people are referred to as geniuses and blessed when they write songs, said Biesloaded.

Davido retorted, “The hook of the century,” in response to Biesloaded’s statement that “this is when you comprehend that word, it’s called god level.”

Added Adewumi, “Thank you! Without fail, it will be sung throughout the world. Let’s be honest: I don’t care what music is playing.

When this comes on, whether you are in this mode or that mode, everyone will be in unison. It’s as if to say, “Hey, everyone, get together!”

Since breaking out with Omo Baba Olowo with So Far Gone, Davido has been on an almost ten-year run of hit-making success. He is also familiar with Biesloaded because they have worked together on a number of promotional initiatives.

After the premiere of the Stand Strong video, Biesloaded praised Davido months before.

According to Biesloaded, who acknowledged the Afrobeats icon called Davido a demigod, in a tweet on twitter, the new comeback song will be so popular that “all the hustlers” and “all the beautiful queens” would fall in love with it.

