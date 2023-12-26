Celebrations As Skyewise Group Marks End of Year With All-white Party, Honours Outstanding Staff Members

A leading investment and Automobile firm, Skyewise Group has held an all-white cocktail party to mark the end of year 2023.

The company expressed gratitude to its stakeholders for being part of its success story in the outgoing year, assuring clients, suppliers and others in the value chain that 2024 holds greater things.

The cocktail party held at the company’s corporate headquarters at Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, Skyewise Group Dr. Elvis Abuyere who was honoured with an

award of Excellence in Leadership and presented by popular leadership coach and president of GOTNI, Dr. Linus Okorie

thanked the staff of the organization for their sense of dedication to duty.

He urged them to continually be result-oriented and abide by the company’s ethics even as he assured that it will remain committed to rewarding excellence and hard work.

For their outstanding roles towards the success of the organization throughout the year some other staff members were honoured with presentation of awards, among them were Oluwaseun Odidi,

Chief Operating Officer as Most Committed Staff of the year, ⁠Emmanuel Ameh, General Manager as Best Team Player of the year, ⁠Daniel Kadiri, Business Development Manager as Best Sales Man of the year, Sheyi Olofinyokun, Media Personnel as Best creative personnel and Favour Monday, Driver

as Best Driver of the year.

The reception party witnessed lots of fun, live entertainment and there was so much to eat and drink for family and friends who came to identify with the organization.