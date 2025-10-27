CDS Retirement: MBF salutes Tinubu, hails General Musa’s Service, congratulates new COAS

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing one of its sons, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), to serve as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), describing his tenure as exemplary and patriotic.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Luka Binniyat, on Sunday, the Forum said Musa’s exit marked the end of an “illustrious and exceptional military career.”

It noted that General Musa, a native of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, exemplified discipline, professionalism, and loyalty to the nation.

“His efforts in promoting unity among the armed forces and improving troop morale amid complex security challenges have earned him the admiration of his Officers and Men including Nigerians across divides,” the statement said.

“The MBF is proud of his achievements and the inspiration he represents to the youth of the Middle Belt and beyond. We express our profound gratitude to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for availing our son this rare opportunity to serve his country in such an exalted capacity.”

The Forum expressed confidence that the President would continue to draw from Musa’s “deep reservoir of experience and patriotism” in future national defence-related roles.

It also congratulated Major General Waidi Shaibu from Kogi State on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), describing him as a “courageous commander and astute strategist.”

“Major General Shaibu has built a distinguished reputation as a courageous commander and astute strategist… His emphasis on intelligence-led warfare, troop welfare, and civil-military collaboration has significantly strengthened Nigeria’s counterterrorism framework,” it said.

The MBF urged Shaibu and the newly appointed service chiefs to carry out their responsibilities with fairness, patriotism, and dedication, praying for “divine wisdom and unity” in their task of securing Nigeria.