CDD warns of security risks, trust deficit ahead of Anambra governorship election

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD–West Africa) has warned that Saturday’s Anambra governorship election faces serious challenges, including insecurity, low voter turnout, and waning public confidence in electoral institutions.

In a statement issued in Awka on Friday, Dauda Garuba, CDD Director and Victor Adetula, Chair of the CDD Election Analysis Centre (EAC), described the poll as “a decisive test of Nigeria’s democratic resilience, institutional credibility, and political competitiveness.”

While acknowledging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) achieved a 98.8 percent Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection rate among the state’s 2.8 million registered voters, the group expressed concern that the figure might not reflect at the polls.

“INEC has taken steps to improve preparations, but confidence remains fragile,” CDD said, noting that “delayed rulings and uncertainty over candidate eligibility continue to damage public trust.”

The organisation also pointed to internal crises within major political parties as a key factor weakening their ability to mobilise voters and reducing the overall competitiveness of the election.

CDD identified several flashpoints—Ihiala, Nnewi South, Orumba South, and border communities such as Lilu, Azia, and Amorka—where insecurity could discourage voter participation. It cited “weak oversight of vigilante groups and a history of violence” as persistent threats.

The group urged security agencies to act professionally and protect voters without bias.

On the issue of incumbency, CDD observed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the incumbent governor enjoy visibility and logistical advantages through state-controlled structures.

It raised concerns over the N50 million billboard permit fee imposed by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), describing it as a policy that could limit access for opposition parties and drive up campaign costs, despite the N1 billion spending limit set by the Electoral Act 2022.

CDD further identified disinformation and hate speech as major threats to the credibility of the poll. It highlighted seven key patterns of misinformation, including “claims of partisan bias against security agencies,” “exploitation of religious divides,” and “gendered hate speech aimed at discouraging women’s participation.”

“Information disorder remains a major threat to the success of this election,” the group warned, adding that it has deployed 57 grassroots monitors, known as “Soldiers of Mouth,” to track and counter misinformation online and offline.

In addition, CDD said it had deployed 178 accredited observers and 30 mandate protection monitors across all 21 local government areas to report irregularities during the exercise.

The organisation also expressed concern over the continued exclusion of marginalised groups, revealing that only two women—both from minor parties—are contesting the election, with no candidates with disabilities and limited polling accessibility.

“Exclusion persists. Youth enthusiasm is high, but generational leadership gaps remain,” the statement noted.

CDD urged all stakeholders to act responsibly, calling on INEC to ensure neutrality and efficient logistics, on security agencies to protect voters without intimidation, and on political parties to avoid vote buying and promote peaceful conduct.

Civil society groups and the media were encouraged to amplify factual information, while citizens were urged to come out and vote.

“The 2025 Anambra Governorship Election is more than a sub-national election,” CDD said. “All actors must prioritise national interest, protect democratic integrity, and ensure a peaceful, credible, and inclusive election.”

The organisation added that its Election Analysis Centre will operate round the clock during the poll to monitor narratives and fact-check misinformation. Voters can report suspicious online content via WhatsApp on +234 704 150 2298.