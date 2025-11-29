CDCFIB to Release Next Phase of Paramilitary Recruitment List December 1

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that the list of shortlisted candidates for physical screening and document verification in its ongoing recruitment exercise will be released from December 1, 2025.

The Secretary to the Board, Abdulmalik Jubril, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. He called on applicants to check the board’s recruitment portal, recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, between December 1 and December 3 to confirm their status.

“Applicants who performed well have been shortlisted on merit and are advised to visit, www.recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from Monday to Wednesday to select their preferred screening venue and date,” Jubril announced.

The screening exercise for successful candidates is scheduled to hold from December 8 to December 12, 2025, across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agencies currently recruiting under the board are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Jubril emphasized that all official communication regarding the next stage of the exercise will be conducted exclusively through the board’s portal.

“Kindly note that official communication with respect to the next stage of the exercise shall be only through the board’s portal.

“Applicants are advised to disregard any communication through email or other channels,” he warned.

He congratulated the successful applicants and reiterated that the selection process adhered to the Federal Character principle and the specific needs of each service.