CCECC to construct N92bn second Abuja airport runway

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Federal Government has handed over to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd, (CCECC), the construction site of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja second runway.

This was contained in a tweet by the Federal Ministry of Aviation, DailyTimes gathered.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made available a total of 12,000 hectares of land reserved in the land bank allocated for aviation facilities purposes of which the runway is part of.

The Abuja runway project is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

The Certificate of Occupancy of the12,0000 hectares of Land was handed over by Honourable Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Muhammed Musa Bello on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 to his Aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The 12,000 hectares of land is for the actualisation of the aviation roadmap projects of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

According to the Director-Planning Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Aviation who represented the Minister, Engr. Mohammed Kabiru Shehu, said one of the key projects to be executed on the land is the second Runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The MD/CE expressed appreciation to the Buhari led Administration and the Hon. Minister of Aviation for promises kept.

Other projects that would be executed as part of the aviation roadmap include: Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre; Aviation Leasing Company (ALC); Agro-Allied Cargo Terminals; Aerotropolis or Airport City; National Carrier; Africa Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU); second Runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, amongst others.

Some of the benefits that would accrue to Nigeria at the completion of the projects are: employment opportunities for Nigerians; enhanced transfer of technology; increase in foreign exchange earnings/increase in GDP contribution; backward integration of aircraft maintenance and repair facilities for both domestic and international carriers; improvement in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria; reduction in capital flight; increase in Bilateral Air Services Agreements with other countries, amongst others.

Present at the handover ceremony were the MD/CE-Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu represented by the Director of Human Resources-Honorius Anozie; Acting Director of Aerodrome Development of the Aviation Ministry Engr.C.Awogbami; Team Lead of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Executive Secretary-Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad; Regional General Manager (North Central)/Airport Manager,Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja – Kabiru Mohammed; other officials of the Ministry of Aviation, FAAN and FCDA amongst other dignitaries.

The runway, according to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, became necessary in view of the fact that it was as critical as the economy of the country.

