CCDI boss, Aduwo raises alarm over attempt by INEC to reconfigure BIVAS

The President, Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) Ltd /Gte, Mr Olufemi Aduwo, says attempt by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, is deliberate plot to wipe out evidence of possible manipulation of the February 25 presidential election.

Aduwo, in a statement in Lagos, said the electoral body had approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja, praying it to vary the orders it granted for candidates of the Labour Party (LP), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be allowed to inspect sensitive materials that were used for the presidential election.

“INEC, in its legal process dated March 4, urged the appellate court, which will sit as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, to vary the order to enable it to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, it used for the presidential poll”

According to INEC, without a prompt variation of the inspection order granted to Obi and Atiku, especially the aspect restraining it from tampering with formation contained in the BVAS, it would be difficult for it to proceed with the scheduled elections.

Aduwo explained the move by the INEC Chairman, Mamood Yakubu, was aimed at removing evidence contained in the BVAs regarding possible rigging of the presidential election.

“This is an attempt to scrub all evidence with this reconfiguration of BVAS. LP and PDP should oppose it,”All the parties to seek a Court order to preserve the contents of the servers. And prohibit tampering with any data, original or reproduction, stored in any retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise.”

Aduwo urged Nigerians to be watchful to avoid further manipulations of BIVAS.

