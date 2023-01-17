CBN office not invaded, Emefiele not arrested, says DSS

.As Apex Bank Governor resumes work

By Andrew Orolua

The Department of State Service, DSS, has refuted media report that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and arrested its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday

In a terse statement signed Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Department said that ” the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading”.

Meanwhile, Emefiele on Monday resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad. The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

CBN governor resumed work amidst public speculations that DSS will continue to press for his arrest as he resumed work following allegations of corrupt practices leveled against him.

The DSS last year’s December made frantic attempts to get Emefiele arrested after they took him to court for alleged terrorism financing.

The Department had last year approached an FCT High Court for an order to arrest the CBN governor over alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes against national security.

Their request was refused by Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja who went further to bar the Department from arresting, inviting, or detaining Emefiele.

The judge also declared the terrorism allegations against the CBN governor by the DSS as vindictive, callous, oppressive, void and of no effect.

Spokesman of the bank: “The apex bank governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.”

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari, the statement added.

