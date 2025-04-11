CBN Governor to Lead ICSAN fundraiser for n3.8bn secretariat

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) said, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, will chair its secretariat fundraising event.

According to the president of the institute, Mrs Funmi Ekundayo, the event is scheduled to take place on April 14 in Abuja, the initiative aims to raise funds for the completion of ICSAN’s new secretariat—a state-of-the-art project envisioned to strengthen the institute’s capacity and influence in advancing corporate governance and administrative excellence across Nigeria.

The fundraising event will welcome an array of dignitaries, including the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, and other prominent figures from both the public and private sectors.

According to ICSAN, the secretariat project is estimated to cost between N3.5bn and N3.8bn and promises to deliver a modern facility that underscores the institute’s prestige and commitment to professionalism.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, ICSAN’s Honorary Treasurer and Vice President-elect, Francis Olawale, emphasised the broader significance of the initiative. “In every sphere of life, everybody needs support at some point in time. When we looked at the project, its magnitude, and how enormous it is, we decided to call on our friends, well-wishers, members, and other stakeholders to join hands and build a fitting edifice,” he said.

Olawale further highlighted the evolving needs of the profession, stating that organisations must adapt to remain sustainable and responsive to modern developments.

READ ALSO: Contractors Get Deadline to Resume Work on Abandoned Kabba-Ilorin Road – Senator Karimi

“The secretariat we have been using, erected many years ago, was once considered glamorous. However, times have changed, and development has overtaken what was once a befitting edifice. We believe it is time to align with current trends and realities by pursuing a new outlook that reflects contemporary architectural and organisational standards,” he added.