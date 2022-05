Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has rejected the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) bought for him by a group of farmers.

Emefiele said on Saturday that should he decide to seek presidential nomination for the 2023 general elections, he will use his own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy his own nomination forms.

