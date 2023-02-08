CBN, Banks working assiduously to bring naira notes situation under control-CIBN

By Motolani Oseni

The Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has said the banking industry stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks operating in the country are working assiduously to bring the new naira notes situation under control.

In a statement signed by its Registrar/Chief Executive, Akin Morakinyo, The institute on Tuesday empathized with the banking public on the difficulties encountered in accessing the new Naira notes which heightened tension and, in some cases, provoked acts of violence at different customer touch points.

According to the institute, we understand the plight of bank Customers, we passionately appeal for calm and understanding as the regulator (the Central Bank of Nigeria) and the operators (the banks) are working assiduously to bring the situation under control.

“Relevant stakeholders within the ecosystem are being engaged with a view to addressing the unintended consequences of the laudable Naira Redesign Policy.

“To this end, we beseech the general public to eschew any act capable of exacerbating the current situation and exercise restraint while we enjoin all our members to carry on their duties with utmost professionalism and diligence”, it stated.

The CIBN, who’s the umbrella professional body for banks and bankers, noted that it is confident that this phase will pass with the cooperation of all and sundry, and that Nigeria will come out of this stronger.

