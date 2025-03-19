Catholic rehabilitates 13 houses for victims of 2023 Plateau attack

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Social Justice and Human Development for Peace Initiative (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, has rehabilitated 13 houses for victims of the 2023 attacks in Plateau.

The beneficiaries were victims of the Christmas Eve attack in Waya-Mangor community, Mangor District of Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Presenting the projects on Tuesday, Ms Benedicta Daber, the Coordinator of JDPC, said the initiative followed a NEEDS assessment the NGO conducted shortly after the attack.

Daber also said that the project, implemented by JPDC’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Team (EPRT), was supported by Mission 21, an international organisation.

“After the 2023 Christmas Eve attack, we immediately stepped in and provided relief to the victims.

“We also conducted a NEEDS assessment in the community and realised that the basic needs of the people is shelter.

“Though all the houses in this community were completely destroyed during the attack, the available funds didn’t give us the opportunity to fix all of them.

“This is why we selected the poorest among the victims and rehabilitated their houses,” she explained.

Daber, who promised that with available funds, more houses in the community would be rehabilitated, called on the people to eschew bitterness and embrace peace.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Mr Samuel Amalau, commended JDPC and Mission 21 for the gesture.

Amalau, represented by the council’s secretary, Mrs Gambo Malau, said that the gesture had complemented government’s efforts at meeting the needs of its citizens.

The chairman, who decried the absence of basic amenities in the community, promised to construct boreholes, school and roads, among others, for the people.

Dr Yakubu Joseph, the Country Director of Mission 21, represented by Mr Boniface Kopdena, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the organisation, commended JDPC for putting the funds it provided to good use.

Joseph, however, called on the beneficiaries to ensure that the houses were also put to proper use.

Mr Mapis Danladi, one of beneficiaries, thanked JDPC for the gesture and called on other organisations, wealthy individuals, and the government to do the same.