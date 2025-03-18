Catholic diocese raises funds to support poor Nigerians 

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Catholic Diocese of Pankshin in Plateau, has launched its 2025 Lenten Campaign to raise funds that to be used to support the poor and less privileged ones in the society.

The event organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the diocese, had the theme “Toward 2027 General Election: A Call for Stocktaking and Mobilisation”.

The event held on Sunday at Dawaki, Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Speaking, Most Rev. Michael Gokum, called on Christians to regularly support the donwthrodden in the society.

According to him, the funds raised would be used to sink boreholes, support poor farmers, build homes for the less privileged ones and victims of attacks within and outside Plateau.

“JDPC is the social arm of the Catholic Church and almost every diocese in Nigeria has it.

“You know that our communities in our diocese were attacked by gunmen, leaving our people in abject poverty due to destroyed homes, distorted farming activities and other means of livelihoods.

“Today, we have come together as a diocese to raise funds, as we have been doing every year, to support our people in the diocese and beyond.

“These funds will not be for Catholics alone, but for Christians, Muslims and pegans; all human beings who are in need will benefit from our gesture, “he said.

The bishop, who decried the spate of poverty and sufferings among Nigerians, called on Christians to support the needy at all times.

Gokum, who also advised Christians to desist from cheating and wickedness, admonished them to pray for all the leaders in the country to succeed.

He, however, called on the government at all levels, to intensify efforts toward addressing the basic needs of the people.

The bishop particularly called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to ensure the safety of all Nigerians and their properties.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Basil Kassam, the Coordinator of JDPC in the diocese, said that the organisation had over the years impacted on many communities within and outside the diocese.

He explained that JDPC had been providing support in the areas of civic education, water and sanitation, women and youths empowerment, and agriculture.

Others he said were justice and integrity, transparency and accountability, support for victims of attacks, among others.