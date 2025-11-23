Catholic church official abducted in Southern Kaduna LG fresh attacks

An official of Catholic Church, identified as Mr. Thomas Yahaya has been reportedly abducted from his residence in Magamia, Magamia community, in Zangon kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Thomas Yahaya who’s a brother of Agwatyap lll, the paramount ruler of Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon kataf was abducted around 11 and 12am of Wednesday from area close to military post.

The abductors, suspected to be Fulani militia have already demanded for N50 million ransom, according to family source Mr. Katuka Mutua who spoke to our Correspondent Friday and Saturday.

Mr. Mutua in an interview also disclosed that “there’s a military post very close, but there was no response from their own end”.

“Katuka Mutua is my name. I’m from the Magamia community. From Magamia, yes, in Zangon kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

“Just in the morning on Thursday, I was called and I was told that one of my younger brothers, in the name of Thomas Yahaya, the younger brother to Agwatyap lll, was abducted on Wednesday,

between the hour of 11 and 12am.

“Some Flulani militia just came in and knocked at his door,

and when he opened the door, he saw them with guns, and they asked him to move out”, he stated.

He said “When they took him since Thursday night, they demanded N50 million naira for ransom. And a similar things happened sometimes on 7th of November, 2019. Almost a similar episode happened.

“That’s the Agwatyap, his younger brother by name Sadengi

went to the farm and he couldn’t come back, just for the community on the next day to go to check, and found his dead body on 8th of November, 2019. “It’s really about almost four or five years down”, he stated.

The family source said the victim was also picked with his family, and was later asked her to get out and they picked the husband alone.

“When they started going right, when they entered the bushes, that’s when they started shooting.

“And there’s a military post very close but there was no response from their own end.

He also said that “When the wife wanted to move out and see where they are taking her to, they wanted to tell her to better go back since she’s not physically okay. She went back.

He also said the over 40years victim farmer “is a member of the Catholic Church. He’s one of the official, even an executive of the Catholic church.

“In fact, because of these frequent attacks on the area he even left the village and was staying in Zonkwa.

But he has, but as harvesting season has come, he farm is there.