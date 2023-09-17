Catfish farmers in panic mode over strange disease killing stocks

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Fish farms worth millions of naira in Asaba, Delta State have been destroyed by yet unidentified cause which polluted the farms with biochemical substances which diseased the fish stocks.

It was gathered that the invaders had destroyed the farmers’ crops filled up their fish ponds with sand , claiming that the land belonged to them but DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the matter was reported to the Police adding that the police have swung into action with a view to ensuring that the culprits involved are brought to arrest, adding that though two persons were arrested, saying that investigation was ongoing on their arrest.

Some of the affected farmers, one of them, Chief Godwin Okolie said that the his fish and crops were completely destroyed, adding that unless the state government come over to their rescue, some of them might Commit Suicide over the shocking unfolding drama on from the hoodlums who destroyed their farms.

Senior Policy Adviser to Governor, Sheriff Francis Oborovwori, Chief Funkekem Solomon however assured that the fish farmers will be assisted adding that as a People’s oriented government, a Stakeholders’ meeting would be called to investigate the incident and those behind the evil activities, warning that the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those who Committed the evil activities are brought to book at all costs.

Speaking also to our correspondent, the Director General ( DG) of Coalition of Delta State fish farmers, Mr Takimi Loveday, however called on the state governor, Chief Sheriff Francis Oborovwori to come to their rescue so as to come out of the heat of the hard blow dealt on the farmers by Suspected hoodlums in the area, describing the destruction as Sabotage.

In the early hours of Saturday, some of the farmers including sympathizers took to various streets of Asaba Chanting war songs with Placards” Our farms and We are finished, our Dreams of killing hunger have been destroyed, Delta State is the second Highest producer of Catfish, and we don’t know the evil activities hoodlums have wreaked on our farms. We are going to face serious hunger at the moment..we are confused because there is hope again”

Recall that last year, 2022 ,over 30,000 fish in pond were allegedly killed by unknown persons through the use of biological poison but few weeks later upon the report by the victims, the police arrested six persons who confessed to the Crime and were charged , Convicted for their evil activities by High Court 2 sitting in Asaba, Delta State.

