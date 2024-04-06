Casualties in Kaduna as Shiite group clashes with police

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

One person has been reportedly killed of gunshots, while others sustained injuries following the clashes between Nigeria Police and the El-zazaky-led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), the Shiites group in Kaduna, Friday.

As at the time of filing this report, no reason has been ascertained on the causes of the clash, eye witnesses however attributed the conflict to alleged procession, marking some Islamic calendar by the Shiites group along Ahmadu Bello way in Kaduna main town.

According to an eyewitness, police opened tear gas around Ahmadu Bello way to disperse the Shiites procession, causing a gridlock, which ignited the conflict between them in the morning hours of Friday.

Families, friend had taken to social media, advising for caution for loved ones going near the conflict areas at Ahmadu Bello way.

Police is yet to release any update on the incident. The police command’s spokesman ASP Mansir Hassan denied knowledge of any openING of fire on the Shiites, adding that Shiites used dangerous weapon which led to usual police responses to resist and protect themselves against attacks.