Cashless Policy: El-rufai is heading a gang of disgruntled APC Govs – SOKAPU

*Says gov’s opposing should be Investigated.

By Idibia Gabriel

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), said it has been observing the curious ongoing drama between Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Federal Government over the new Naira policy.

In a reaction statement signed by Union’s spokesman Luka Binniyat on Friday, the body stated that its right time to make her input as it affects the wellbeing of their members.

According to SOKAOU, the Governor is heading a gang of disgruntled APC Governors bent on reversing the controversial Naira redesign after managing to get the Supreme Court to order a temporary stop to it.

“And we feel it’s right to make our input as it affects the wellbeing of our members.

“El-Rufai, as it looks, is heading a gang of disgruntled APC governors bent on reversing the controversial Naira redesign and they have managed to get the Supreme Court to order a temporary stop to it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele have refused to heed to the order of the Supreme Court in toto.

“However El-Rufai’s has gone overboard in his reaction to the response of Buhari to the Supreme Court order.

“In his broadcast to the State last night, el-Rufai sounded desperate; he became unduly emotional and abusive and spoke with a lot of bracadacio in the typical manner that has been his public image. He even alleged that there was a plot to stop the 2023 general election and its place an an interim government installed.

“He called on Kaduna State citizens to disobey the directives of President Buhari. He insisted that the N500 and N1000 notes are still legal tenders in Kaduna State, contrary to the position of the Federal Government and promised dire consequences on anyone who refused to make transactions with them in Kaduna State.

“It will therefore look like el-Rufai has declared himself a rebel. If this is not treason, then we need another definition of the word.

The desperation of el-Rufai is not ordinary and we suggest that he should be investigated.

“His rantings and threats sounded populist and he wants to be taken as a sudden repentant tyrant who has suddenly become the champion of the oppressed.

SOKAPU cannot be fooled by such theatrics and dubious show of concern by a man who’s morbid hate for Southern Kaduna in words and actions is already well documented for generations to study.

“If El-Rufai has such goodwill towards the people of Kaduna State why has not not approached the Supreme Court to force the Federal government to wipe out the so-called bandits that have taken over a large portion of Kaduna State creating their own government right under his nose?

“We are yet to see el-Rufai make a case at the Supreme Court forcing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to give relieve materials to the millions of IDPs in Kaduna State.

“El-Rufai’s who has attained notoriety for snubbing and disrespecting court rulings that orders him to stop certain wicked actions against citizens of the state, does not have the moral qualification to go before any court of law to champion anything on behalf of the same people who are still under the jackboot of his suppressive policies.

“SOKAPU does not know el-Rufai for charity towards his electorates; we have no records of him on empathy and sympathy to the suffering people of Kaduna State. From all accounts, el-Rufai’s most important concern is the flow of raw cash for seamless spendings during elections.

“But there may be more than meets the eyes. It has been said that there are a few powerful individuals and families that have stashed away billions of stolen Naira which they can’t put in the bank without raising suspicion.

“So, we want to appeal to our members not to be charmed by El-Rufai’s bravado towards the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government as a genuine act of concern to the citizens state.

“An insolent and insubordinate governor cannot pass for a good man. He cannot hide under the cover of the suffering we are going through as a result of the new Naira policy and wage his war. Enough of the hypocrisy!

“At this point SOKAPU wants to register its fears and concern towards the 2023 general elections which is a few days from now.

“The Federal Government must find immediate remedial measures to cater for millions of families that can hardly afford to find money to feed and carry out essential services of life.

“If the Naira scarcity continues this way, a good percentage of the voting population will not be able to vote because of transportation challenges, something must be done about it.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections under Threat as CBN yet to release.

“We are also yet to get assurance that INEC can handle logistics in the movements of election material and take care of its ad-hoc staff under the situation that we have found ourselves.

“However it suffice to say that Southern Kaduna stands for a free, fair and credible elections. If the inconveniences and suffering caused by the new Naira policy is truly to stop vote buying and other criminality during the forthcoming elections, it is an inconvenience that we should bear for the meantime until after elections.

“Southern Kaduna has gone through extreme suffering, abuse and suppression in the past eight years impossible to imagine under modern times. We cannot therefore afford taking the risk of opposing any measure that will ensure that we elect leaders of our choice; not a leader that will be foisted on us through corruption to continue with the ongoing abuse of office”, it stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...