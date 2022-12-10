Cashless Policy: All concerns will be taken care of – CBN

…convinces Senate Panel on cash withdrawal limits

By Tunde Opalana

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to take care of concerns being raised by Nigerians on the implementation of the cashless policy.

This is as the apex bank on Friday convinced a Senate panel that the N100,000 and N500,000 weekly cash withdrawal limits for individuals and corporate bodies have come to stay.

Two recently re- appointed deputy governors of the CBN, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu and Mrs Aishat Ahmad were yesterday screened by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Commenting on controversies trailing the limited cash withdrawal policy, the Deputy Governor of on Financial System Stability, Mrs Aishat Ahmad started by saying the policy was introduced in 2012 during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and extended to Abuja and six other states in 2013.

According to her, the cashless policy being fully implemented by CBN now is not new, as required steps in that direction, was taken in 2012 with Lagos State as pilot scheme and Abuja and Six other states in 2013.

Ahmad explained that though full implementation of the policy has not been carried out by CBN since then, but its introduction then, has brought a lot of transformation in the banking and payment system.

“Distinguished Chairman of this committee and members, I ‘m happy for the opportunity given to make presentations on planned N100,000 withdraw limit for individuals and N500, 000 for Corporate Bodies per week, beginning from 9th January, 2023 , in line with cashless policy introduced in 2012.

“Based on information available to CBN, the time for full implementation of the policy with proposed limit on cash withdrawals per week is now.

“Required infrastructure for its implementation in terms of financial access point system, mobile money, e – naira etc, are available across the 774 local government councils in the country.

“All fears and worries being expressed by Nigerians on the planned limited cash withdrawal policy are seriously being taken care of as nobody or section of Nigerians, will be left out.

” In the past, banking transactions in Nigeria was limited to bank branches alone as the only means, which has now expanded into multiple electronic platforms as well as geometrical increase in the number of agents from 88,000 to 1.4million “, she said.

She however said that the apex bank is flexible and will be ready to accommodate opinions that won’t make the policy strenuous to any category of Nigerians during implementation.

After her presentation, the Committee chaired by Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central), gave the two nominees’ take a bow and go treatment ‘ as moved by the Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and seconded by Senator Danjuma Goje.

Chairman of the Committee in his remarks said: ” With presentation made by the Deputy Governor of CBN on Financial System Stability , Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad on the planned limited cash withdrawal, required information on the merits of the policy has been given and will be communicated to the Senate in plenary through our report.

“The two Deputy Governors, having earlier been screened before serving their first tenures, need not to again as unanimously agreed by members of the Committee.

“They should therefore take a bow and go “.

