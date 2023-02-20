Cash crunch: Union begs FG to ameliorate suffering of workers

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Civil Service Union has appealed to the Federal government to fashion the way out to ameliorate the sufferings Nigerians go through especially as new naira and fuel scarcity bites harder.

In his address at the opening ceremony of of a two day workshop for his members in Abuja, the FCT Council Chairman, Nigeria Civil Service Union, Comrade Adoga Aruwa, said that workers in FCT are experiencing serious hardship due to the inability to access the naira notes.

He said the sad situation has impacted negatively on the productivity result of workers in the FCT. Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Bureaucracy in an Insecure Economy”, Aruwa said that well thought out topic is coming at a time when Bureaucracy has made the civil service seems to be full of uncertainty, meaningless, stressful, hopeless resulting to poverty and general insecurity of lives and other means of livelihood.

Also speaking, the Assistant General Secretary of the Union, Comrade Daniel Itakpo, charged the participants to make use of the opportunity by adding their own ideas in furtherance development of bureaucracy.

The two-day programme is aimed at creating awareness on bureaucracy, at the end of the event, participants are to come up with a position papee of various aolitions that will protect the nation’s bureaucracy.

