Cash crunch: Organised labour extends strike ultimatum by 2 weeks

By Ukpono Ukpong

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria directive to commercial banks to dispense cash, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday announced the extension of the seven days ultimatum by more two weeks.

Announcing the extension in Abuja after the National Executive Council meeting, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the extension was to enable the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to further monitor the level of complaince of cash disbursement through commercial banks.

He said that the extension followed consultations with affiliate members of both unions over the cash crunch policy and the response so far.

Recall that the NLC had issued an ultimatum to go on strike beginning from Wednesday, nationwide, part of which included a plan to picket the various branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It is however not clear whether a meeting summoned by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Monday, between the leadership of the NLC and CBN prompted the decision to extend the ultimatum for an additional two weeks.

Ajaero while addressing the press had admitted that the cash crunch situation had improved considerably but that they need to monitor the complaince of cash disbursement through the commercial banks for two more weeks.

READ ALSO: The Vindication of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Biafra.

President of the TUC, Festus Osifo also corroborated Ajaero’s position, saying there was need to benchmark the government, not just concerning scarcity of cash but the challenges associated with fuel products and unending queues, including electricity tarrif.

Osifo said CBN had erred in eroding the confidence of the people regarding their monetary policy, hence they need to restore the confidence within the two weeks grace period.