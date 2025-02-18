CAS orders prompt investigation of Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward Katsina State airstrike

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has ordered immediate investigation into February 15 , 2025 airstrike attack in Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State following claims of civilian casualties.

CAS ordered prompt and a thorough investigation to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings, the Director, Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force , Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“We urge the public to remain calm as the investigation unfolds, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of innocent lives,” the statement further added.

He recalled that “the Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA, AC OFY, on 15 February 2025, conducted a successful airstrike and neutralised several bandits and thwarted their attack in Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The airstrike, the statement added “helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

It said the operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed 2 PMF personnel and 4 vigilantes.

The bandits were confirmed to be taking refuge on the nearby Yauni Hill, adding that NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission, and upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged.

“As a professional force dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people, the NAF operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards in all its operations.

“The NAF Ethos guarantees that our operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of our nation and citizens, it assured.