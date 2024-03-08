CAS orders probe of NAF trainer aircraft mishap

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has ordered probe into the immediate cause of the crash of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft in Kaduna on Thursday.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap earlier Thursday, 7 March 2024, at about 2.35pm.

The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involved two pilots who were returning from a routine training flight. Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

CAS has since ordered preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash, NAF spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.