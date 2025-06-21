Carloha, Lifemate celebrate with furniture discounts, SUV raffle

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Carloha Nigeria, the franchise holder and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, is proud to announce its partnership with Lifemate for the retailer’s 19th Anniversary Celebration Promo, running from June 1 to June 30, 2025. This landmark collaboration brings together two industry leaders committed to delivering outstanding value and experiences to Nigerians.

To commemorate this milestone, Lifemate is rolling out its biggest anniversary promo ever. Shoppers will enjoy massive discounts across their entire furniture range, complimentary gifts with select purchases, and an array of fun in-store games designed to delight families. Throughout the month-long celebration, customers will also earn entries into an exciting raffle draw, with daily mini-prizes and surprises designed to keep the festivities alive.

Adding even greater excitement to the occasion, every customer who purchases furniture from Lifemate during the promo period will receive a raffle ticket to win the Tiggo 8 Pro. The draw for this ultimate prize will take place at Lifemate’s Grand Finale event on June 28, 2025, where one lucky shopper will drive home in style and comfort.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, the General Manager, Carloha Nigeria, emphasised the company’s commitment to delivering modern mobility solutions to Nigerian customers by making Chery vehicles accessible and affordable.

He further enthused, “As the official franchise holder and assembler of Chery automobiles in Nigeria, Carloha’s collaboration with Lifemate aligns with its mission to support lifestyle-enhancing experiences for Nigerians”.

Together with Lifemate, Carloha Nigeria invites all Nigerians to join the celebration and experience unbeatable promotions, unforgettable moments, and the chance to win a Tiggo 8 Pro.

The Lifemate Anniversary Promo is not just a celebration of two leading lifestyle brands but a rare opportunity for customers to experience the best of home and mobility solutions. As the celebration continues, all eyes are on the thrilling grand finale — and the lucky winner who will drive home in a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, courtesy of Carloha.

Beyond delivering high-quality vehicles like the Tiggo 8 Pro — known for its space, technology, and refined performance — Carloha also ensures long-term customer satisfaction through its superior aftersales service system, officially known as “Carloha Care-6-6-7”. This superior after-sales support ensures peace of mind for every Chery owner, reflecting Carloha’s commitment to excellence long after the point of sale.

Carloha Care 6-6-7 is our promise of worry-free ownership, built around the pillars of reliability, convenience, and customer-first service. Designed to offer complete peace of mind, this comprehensive package ensures that every Chery driver enjoys the same smooth driving experience as the day they first got behind the wheel. With Carloha Care, you can focus on the journey ahead—whether it’s a daily commute, family road trip, or corporate assignment—knowing your vehicle is in expert hands.

The Carloha Care 6-6-7 package also includes a 6-year warranty that covers your vehicle’s essential components, including the engine and transmission, providing long-term assurance and confidence. In addition, our 6-year free service offering means scheduled maintenance is taken care of at no extra cost, keeping your Chery in peak condition year after year. And should your vehicle need repairs, our 7-day repair promise guarantees swift action—or we’ll provide a courtesy vehicle to keep you moving without disruption.

This level of aftersales support matters—whether you’re a busy professional who values time, a family planning road adventures, or a corporate fleet manager seeking consistent performance and minimal downtime. With Carloha Care 6-6-7, you’re not just buying a car; you’re investing in a reliable service experience that keeps you protected, mobile, and confident—every mile of the way.