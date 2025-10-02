Cardoso set for CBN inaugural lecture at LBS on Friday

Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will on Friday take the stage at Lagos Business School (LBS) to deliver the first-ever edition of the CBN Governor’s Lecture Series.

The lecture, titled “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy & Nation Building,” is part of a fresh platform the apex bank says will drive serious conversations about Nigeria’s economic direction.

According to the CBN, the lecture series will run for the next three years in partnership with top tertiary institutions.

It will serve as a forum to break down monetary policy so that it is not just high-level grammar, but something the average Nigerian can understand and feel in their daily life.

The bank noted that this inaugural edition coincides with the second anniversary of Cardoso’s leadership.

A period it described as marked by “renewed focus on price stability, transparency, and aligning monetary policy with the realities Nigerians face every day.”

The initiative, called the Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, is positioned to push dialogue, foster innovation, and strengthen Nigeria’s financial system.

Cardoso himself has never hidden his stance about price stability being the heart of the CBN’s job.

He has also argued that Nigeria sits at a crossroads, where technology, shifting global finance, and the restless energy of its youthful population are rewriting the nation’s economic destiny.

“Without stable prices, there is no sustainable growth, and Nigerians cannot secure their livelihoods.

“Innovation must not be left to chance. Institutions like the CBN must harness it deliberately and with confidence,” he said.

The lecture is expected to attract senior policymakers, industry captains, academics, and students, underscoring its ambition to bridge the gap between monetary policy and nation-building.