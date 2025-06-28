June 28, 2025
Cardi B Sets Summer Ablaze with Comeback Single ‘Outside’

By Ihesiulo Grace 158 No comment
Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B has returned with a vengeance in her new single ‘Outside’, released June 20. The explosive track marks her comeback after nearly a year off and immediately shot to No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music’s global charts.

“Don’t get used to my silence, get used to my storm,” Cardi raps in the song — a defiant response to her critics and tabloids.

The music video features heavy symbolism, post-apocalyptic sets, and cameos from Megan Thee Stallion and Offset. Cardi is expected to announce a tour soon.

Ihesiulo Grace

