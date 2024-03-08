Capital Projects: HoR to probe MDAs involved in dubious procurement

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has raised concern over suspected dubious practises by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) of the Federal Government, calling for immediate investigation into its procurement processes.

This resolution was sequel to adoption of a motion moved by Rep Kelechi Nwogu, member representing Etche/Omuma Federal constituency in Rivers State at plenary on Thursday.

The motion, ‘Suspicious Practices of MDAs Parastatals and Institutions in the Execution of Capital Projects’ is also, embedded in the Appropriation Act.’

In his lead debate, the Lawmaker noted that Section 81 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended) provides that, “the President, shall cause to be prepared and laid before the National Assembly at any time in each financial year estimates of the revenue and expenditure of the federation for the following financial year.

He observed that majority of MDAs, Parastatals and Institutions allegedly, awarded contracts that are below amount, provided for the execution of the Capital component of the Appropriation Act.

“Disturbed that the National Assembly has not been provided with information on withheld funds from Federal Government Agencies, causing project procurement reductions to negatively, impact on project completion and Contractors abandonment or requests for variation of the initial cost.

“Alarmed that the National Assembly’s powers, as provided in Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended), are being undermined by actions of the Federal Government’s MDAs, Parastatals and Institutions.”

The motion was however, adopted and referred to its relevant Committees.’

Nwogu therefore, urged the House Committees on Financial Crimes, Public Service Matters and Public Procurements to investigate the procurement of Capital Projects by MDAs, to recover withheld sums from the execution and report back within four, (4) weeks for further legislative action.