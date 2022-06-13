CAN to parties: You need the church to win 2023 presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says any political party interested in winning the 2023 presidential election must involve the church.

Samson Ayokunle, national president of CAN, said this on Sunday at the interdenominational church service to mark the 2022 Democracy Day celebration held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, DailyTimes gathered.

Speaking on the theme ‘More Than Conquerors,’ Ayokunle, who was represented by Francis Wale-Oke, president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said any party that wishes to produce the next president must not undermine the Christian community.

He said: “While I congratulate the candidates, I must sound this warning. Please, do not fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It will not fly. It will not stand. Rather, it would set the nation against each other.

“The candidate who will emerge is the one who works with the church. Please, do not alienate the church.

“If you embrace equity, fairness and justice, the Nigerian electorate will reward you with their votes at the polls and they will give you their support.”

The CAN president added that the country cannot claim to promote justice if any zone is deprived of producing a president.

“You can only rule when there is a nation. In your campaigns, make sure you exalt fairness, justice and equity. If there is no righteousness, fairness and equity, we will remain divided.

“There is no fairness if a certain people from a certain ethnic group are reduced to second-class citizens, who cannot aspire to the highest office in the land.

“We pray for an end to killing people in their place of worship. We pray for a nation that is united and where justice, fairness and equity reigns. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria,” he said.

