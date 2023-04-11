CAN lambasts WAMCO over Easter marketing campaign

BY DOOSUUR IWAMBE

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has described a recent social media advert by Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk as insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable.

The dairy company had used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

CAN says it is considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, “including a boycott of their products by their members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns.”

It called on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

In a statement issued on Monday by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, CAN described Good Friday as a solemn day for Christians all over the world to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ, and not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

The statement reads in part, “We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

READ ALSO: Development: Islamic cleric charges political leaders.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns. We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used a crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now.”

The Christian body said it would not tolerate any attempt to disrespect the Christian faith.

For more update follow us on www.dailytmesng.com