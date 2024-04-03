CAN, FIRS on collision course over Easter message with POS machine

BY ORIAKU IJELE

A bitter feud is brewing between the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, over the latter’s Easter celebration message shared on social media, whose design conspicuously has a POS machine, alongside a message that: ‘Jesus has paid your debts, not your taxes’.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the message and concept are in bad taste and wants a retraction and apology to Christians.

CAN’s National Director, National Issues and Social Welfare Abimbola Ayuba in a Tuesday statement, clearly pointed out that “This year, a public institution, which should be the bastion of exemplary conduct, has been implicated in disseminating content that is widely regarded as offensive and derogatory to the Christian faith”.

“Such messages”, according to CAN, “not only threaten the delicate fabric of our national unity but also undermine the efforts of countless Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups.

“In light of recent events, we call upon the management of the FIRS to retract the message and offer a public apology for the distress caused.”

The full statement reads:

