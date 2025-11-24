CAN: 50 abducted Niger pupils escape, reunite with families

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State says fifty pupils abducted from St Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara LGA, have escaped from captivity.

In a statement on Sunday, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Niger State chapter of CAN and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, said the children regained freedom between Friday and Saturday and “quietly reunited with their families”. He said the pupils who escaped could not immediately return to the school but were traced after officials reached out to parents.

“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped,” the statement reads.

“We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents.

“Note that, in the primary section out of the total number of 430 pupils we have in the school, 377 of them are boarders and the remaining 53 others are non boarders.

“Currently, aside from the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not carried away.

“As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another 3 children who belong to our staff, 14 Secondary students making a total 253 children including 12 members of staff with the abductors.”

Yohanna appealed for continued prayers and calm as efforts to secure the release of the remaining abductees continue.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and prayerful as we collaborate with security agencies, community leaders, and government authorities to ensure the safe and swift return of all abductees,” he added.