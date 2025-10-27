Cameroon’s Paul Biya wins eighth term amid deadly protests

Cameroon’s Constitutional Council has declared President Paul Biya the winner of the country’s October 12 election, extending his decades-long rule in a vote marred by deadly violence.

The 92-year-old incumbent, who has led the Central African nation since 1982, secured 53.66 percent of the vote, according to results announced on Monday. His main challenger, Issa Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson, garnered 35.19 percent.

Biya will now serve his eighth consecutive term, keeping him in power until 2032 — by which time he will be almost 100 years old. The result also cements his status as the world’s oldest serving president.

In the days leading up to the results announcement, protests erupted in several parts of the country following Tchiroma’s call for resistance. The opposition leader, 76, had claimed victory earlier and urged Cameroonians to reject what he described as “falsified and distorted results”.

Security forces reportedly opened fire on protesters, killing at least four people and arresting more than 100 in Douala, Cameroon’s commercial hub, on Sunday.

Following the announcement of Biya’s victory, Tchiroma accused security forces of killing two more of his supporters.

“Toll of their attack: two dead. I wonder what will be said this time?” he wrote on social media.

“Shooting point-blank at your own brothers – I can’t help but wonder if you’re mercenaries. Kill me if you want, but I will liberate this country by any means necessary.”

Tchiroma’s campaign, backed by a coalition of opposition parties and civic groups, drew large crowds demanding an end to Biya’s 42-year rule.

After casting his ballot, Biya appeared calm, telling reporters that “nothing is given”.

“Let’s wait and see. Let’s wait for the name of the winner,” he said at the time.

Biya’s re-election has sparked fears of renewed unrest in the French-speaking nation, already struggling with separatist insurgencies in its English-speaking regions.

The veteran leader, often seen only during official ceremonies, is known for spending long periods abroad — particularly in Switzerland — fuelling speculation about his health. Despite frequent rumours of his death, Biya has repeatedly re-emerged to reaffirm his grip on power.

Biya, who succeeded Ahmadou Ahidjo in 1982, is the world’s second longest-serving president, after Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, who has ruled since 1979.