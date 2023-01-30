Cameroonians arrested by police in Adamawa over kidnap activities

BY TOM GARBA

Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Adamawa State Command, have foiled an organised Crime by some Cameroonians to kidnap one Emmanuel Ebel a resident of Jambutu, Yola North local government area of Adamawa state.

According, to SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, the crime was foiled following reliable information received from a good Samaritan that led to the arrest of all illegal immigrants from the neighboring Cameroon Republic, 20minutes before implementing their organised crime.

The statement reads in part: “The command upon receiving the information designed a security ring around the target and luckily engaged the suspected kidnappers.

“The five (5) man gang include (1) Chubrandom Nana Safinga 30years, a resident of Yaounde, Cameroon Republic. (2) Ibrahim Tala 32 a resident of Douala Republic of Cameroon, (3) Ngosso Ndjombe 28years a resident of Douala, Cameroon Republic. (4) Mmai Bmie Rostand 32years, Douala, Cameroon Republic. (5) Nossu Ngambewo Ricky 27years, a resident of Douala, Cameroon Republic.

The Commissioner of police CP SK Akande , while commending OC SIB and his men for gallantry performance and professional conduct displayed leading to their arrest, also directs them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for Crime prevention .

The police Boss assured Government and good people of Adamawa state, of sustained effort of the police in protecting lives and property of the citizens, called on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of Criminals and their hideouts, especially those of questionable character.

