Calls for sack of female minister heighten over UNICAL’s sex scandal

…activists solicit signatures

BY ORIAKU IJELE

Dark clouds seem to be gathering over the ministerial career of Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Nigeria’s minister of Women Affairs, following her perceived intervention in the sexual harassment allegations against a Law professor at the University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, who was accused by students of the institution of sexual harassment. Ohanenye, a lawyer had meddled in the matter by allegedly threatening to deal with students who were willing to testify against the professor at a probe initiated in this regards.

That action has sparked a series of reactions, especially amongst the Nigerian civil rights society, who feel that the action was unhealthy of a federal minster and now want Uju Ohanenye replaced as a minister of the federation. The Sunday Times gathered that the calls for the removal of the minister will likely peak this week, as there are currently ongoing efforts to collect signatures to effect the action. There may also be protests to some key institutions of government as well as foreign embassies in Abuja and Lagos to publicly show the general displeasure against the worthiness of Uju Ohanenye to continue as a minister.

In another development, the paper gathered that a coalition of over 500 women rights organization under the aegis of Womanifesto has called on the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, to issue a retraction and tender public apology for working against the interest of women in Nigeria.

The women rights movement was reacting to the statement credited to the Minister concerning the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

The organization said It was gravely concerned about her utterances on the UNICAL sexual harassment case and their implications for the interest and protection of vulnerable women and children in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Obas: Crown on the floor

The Minister, in the video, also purportedly insinuated that the students were being used and manipulated by some people to get Ndifon out of office, so they themselves could take his place.

She was reportedly heard in trending video threatening the students of UNICAL with dire consequences including imprisonment if they continued to pursue the case of sexual harassment against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.

According to the video, the Minister said since the female students had admitted that they were not raped, it meant they were not sexually harassed.

But Womanifesto in a letter to the Minister on Saturday in Abuja, recalled a recent meeting with her where she was advised to desist from meddling in the case of sexual harassment against Ndifon and interfacing with the female student victims in the case, with the possible motive/outcome of silencing them.

The letter signed by the Co-Convener of Womenifesto and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, was copied to President Bola Tinubu, chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other-Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye; Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu (SAN); Attorney-General Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Other signatories of the petition included Women in Politics Forum (WiPF);

100 Women Lobby Group; Baobab for Women Human Rights; Project Alert on Violence Against Women; Womens Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA); Partners West Africa; International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA); ActionAid Nigeria; Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WiMBIZ); Christian Women in Nigerian Politics; Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; Yiaga Africa; Education as a Vaccine; Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE); Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN); Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ;

National Centre for Women Development and National Council of Women Societies (NCWS).

The petitioners said: “We will spare no efforts in taking further lawful action that may affect your position if you do not do the needful by taking steps to apologize publicly and retract your threats to the students and utterances on rape and sexual harassment.

“Your utterances, Honourable Minister, have no doubt done a lot of damage to the collective of Nigerian Women and girls and we hereby demand that you publicly apologize for meddling in the UNICAL sexual harassment case against Prof. Ndifon and attempting to silence the voices of the students who are victims of the harassment. We expect your commitment to justice and fair play. We expect no less from the office of the Minister of Women Affairs.

“It is shocking, to say the least, that a Minister of Women Affairs should hold such a narrow and erroneous view of what constitutes sexual harassment. The United Nations clearly describes sexual harassment as sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, whether implicitly or explicitly.

“We note that Professor Ndifon, who is currently on suspension from the University, has gone to court to make a case against what he called a campaign to smear his image. The utterances of the Minister of Women Affairs on the case of sexual harassment against Ndifon, therefore, can only be seen as taking sides with him. Our delegation was clear in explaining this issue to your good self during the meeting.

“Let it be stated clearly that Womanifesto outrightly condemns attempts to trivialize sexual harassment by narrowly reducing it to penetrative sex or rape only. We demand a retraction from the Honourable Minister and an apology to the innocent students who have been bullied and traumatized by you.

“We believe the Office of the Minister of Women Affairs should be investing its energies in rallying support for victims and survivors of sexual harassment and all forms of gender-based violence, and mitigating all factors that could compound the vulnerability of women and girls.”

“We are equally urging University authorities in UNICAL and elsewhere in the country to provide safe spaces where the voices of more students who have been victims of sexual harassment can be heard loud and clear. Bearing in mind that perpetrators tend to have a pattern of sexual abuse that sometimes spans their entire academic career, it is important that school authorities and law enforcement agencies encourage female alumni who were abused while they were in school to also come forward”, the gender activists emphasized.

They called on Tinubu to immediately do the needful by assenting to the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Law, saying: “Delay in the face of frequent allegations of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and impunity on the part of lecturers in our tertiary institutions is harmful to the interest of women.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com