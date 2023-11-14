Calls for Kyari’s sack unwarranted – Coalition

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The Coalition of Northern and Southern Youth Leaders has condemned requests for the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Convener and National Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Pathfinder, told journalists yesterday in Abuja, that those engineering the sinister move were ignorant of the contributions of Kyari in the petroleum sector.

Pathfinder called on President Bola Tinubu to ignore the agitations, adding Kyari was on the right path of refashioning the sector to be at par with international best practices.

“Today, we are holding this World Press briefing at the instance of the evil, unpatriotic and destructive calls for the change of guards in the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Limited.

“Rising from our National Congress in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital, the Coalition of Northern and Southern Youth Leaders Forum of Nigeria have resolved to support the reforms and good work that is taking place in the New NNPC Limited led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. MELE KYARI.

“We have seen his giant strides of change and development. We have seen his fight against Oil thieves.

“We have seen his determination to uproot the evil cabal that is bleeding the nation to death.

“As Engr. Mele Kyari is fighting the age long corruption in the Oil and Gas sector and improving daily production from 1.2 million barrels a day to 2million barrels a day, he is also curbing Oil theft and other criminalities in the sector, the enemies of Nigeria are not happy with him and have resolved to fight him.

“Therefore, we the patriotic youths of Nigeria, Stand by this great reformer of our time, Engr. Mele Kyari.

“We support him in his vision and mission to make NNPC Limited an efficient, effective and productive player in the petroleum industry.

“Mele Kyari is a good man. Mele Kyari is a reformer. Mele Kyari is trail blazer. Mele Kyari is a goal getter.

“He is fighting Oil theft like never before.

He is prospecting for, and discovering oil in the northern part of Nigeria. He has brought peace to the Niger Delta. He has stopped the business as usual syndrome in the industry.

“We are calling on Mr. President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmad Tinubu to ignore the calls from enemies of Nigeria,” he said.

