Call for sack of NNPCL boss baseless, says Coalition

A Civil Society Organization, Stand Up Nigeria has described as baseless the call by some House of Representatives members for the sack of Mele Kyari, the NNPCL GCEO.

Addressing journalists during a rally at the National Assembly in support of Kyari, Convener of the group, Sunday Attah said those behind such call as blackmailers and political jobbers.

Attah expressed concern that the lawmakers calling for the sack of the NNPCL boss lack understanding of the working of the company and the reforms that have been carried out.

According to him, anyone calling for the sack of the NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari, is completely backward in the news and current affairs of Nigeria.

He said, “Some of the 50 serving Members of the House of representative who were behind this mischief has since join the league of Abuja politicians and since their election have not even visited their constituency.

“Let it be known most importantly to the new legislators that the legislative arm of government has its medium of communication with the Executive, head of agencies and parastatals through appropriate committees of the house charge with that responsibility. This members who has brought a new game of blackmail into the house must be discipline so it saves as warning to anyone intending to do same.”

Attah said Nigerians voted for the lawmakers to represent them by passing sound legislations, and not to use their position for blackmail.

READ ALSO: Iyaloja general of Nigeria calls for more Markets on

He said, “We see those behind this as political jobbers and willing tools of blackmail, who go about castigating one organization after another in a bid to settle scores on behalf of their bankrollers, thereby currying undeserved favour.

“They are fifth columnists and agent provocateurs for their fake rumour-mill and candidly advised them to engage themselves in lucrative and progressive endeavours to earn a decent living, instead of going about telling tales without iota of facts or empirical evidence whatsoever.”

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com